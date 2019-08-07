Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.