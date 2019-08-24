Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Since Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Allakos Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 59.8. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 97.4%. Insiders owned roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.