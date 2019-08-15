Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Current Ratio is 59.8. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 2,348.98% and its average target price is $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.