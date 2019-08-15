Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Current Ratio is 59.8. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 2,348.98% and its average target price is $48.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.