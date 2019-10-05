Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Contrasting side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.32 10.37M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 83,421,902.26% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,329,013.68% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 and a Quick Ratio of 59.8. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $38, which is potential 47.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 34% respectively. Insiders owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.