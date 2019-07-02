Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 72.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.