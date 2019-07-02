Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 72.86%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.63%
|-10.28%
|-25.22%
|-22.85%
|0%
|13.5%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
