Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|54
|298.73
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Liquidity
Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, with potential upside of 14.50%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
|uniQure N.V.
|-0.41%
|2.94%
|58.22%
|127.49%
|81.88%
|103.02%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
