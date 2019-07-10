Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 uniQure N.V. 54 298.73 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $81, with potential upside of 14.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.