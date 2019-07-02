Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.