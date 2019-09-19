Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.14 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 202.77% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.