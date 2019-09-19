Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|28.14
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
Liquidity
59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 202.77% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
