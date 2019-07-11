Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparison side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 115.26 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 98.09% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.