Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Comparison side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|115.26
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
Liquidity
1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 98.09% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
