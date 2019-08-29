Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparison side by side

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.60 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. On the competitive side is, Seattle Genetics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average target price of $79.75, with potential upside of 9.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.