Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) Contrasting side by side

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.6%. 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.