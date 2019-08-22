Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Comparison side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.