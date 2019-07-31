Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Contrasting side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 54.35 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor PLx Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. PLx Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.9%. Comparatively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 264.05% stronger performance.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.