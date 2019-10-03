Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparing side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 83,027,303.21% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 8,779,411,764.71% -119.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oragenics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.