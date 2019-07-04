Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.95 N/A -7.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.