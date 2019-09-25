Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparing side by side

Since Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. On the competitive side is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 17.3% respectively. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.