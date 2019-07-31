Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparison side by side

Since Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.3% respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.9%. Comparatively, 47.3% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.