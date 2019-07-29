Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparison side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.9%. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. has 18.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 103.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.