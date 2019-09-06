Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 166.27 N/A -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 and a Quick Ratio of 59.8. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 177.32% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 75.3% respectively. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.