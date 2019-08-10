Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.18 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 720.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.