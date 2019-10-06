Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Contrasting side by side

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 83,783,130.59% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 50.1% respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.