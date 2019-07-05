Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

Since Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.59 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyanotech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.