Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.