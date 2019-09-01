Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Contrasting side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.31 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.