Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.14 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a 50.04% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.3%. Competitively, 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.