Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparison side by side

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.66 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 59.8. The Current Ratio of rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 81.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 53% respectively. 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.