Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparison side by side

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $166.86 consensus price target and a 57.71% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.