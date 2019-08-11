Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparing side by side

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.20 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $35.75, with potential upside of 142.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.