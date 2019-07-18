Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 166.90 N/A -2.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 42.22% and its average price target is $61.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.