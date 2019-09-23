Hotel Chocolat Group Ltd (LON:HOTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.60’s average target is 8.59% above currents $79.75 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. See Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $94.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $75.0000 80.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $110.0000 95.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $99.0000 90.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $81.0000 90.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

In a research note issued to clients on Monday morning, Hotel Chocolat Group Ltd (LON:HOTC) stock had its Buy Rating maintained by equity research analysts at Peel Hunt.

The stock increased 1.28% or GBX 4.75 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 374.75. About 11,499 shares traded. Hotel Chocolat Group Plc (LON:HOTC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 422.86 million GBP. It offers a range of chocolates, including self purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, and wine and spirits. It has a 39.87 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through a network of 96 stores, as well as through online subscription.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Skyworks Powers First All-in-One Virtual Reality Gaming System – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark gives Skyworks bullish start – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc says Skyworks has underappreciated opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Skyworks Solutions’ Stock Fell 11.7% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.