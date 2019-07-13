Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased By $28.12 Million Its Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Stake; Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Covered By 6 Bulls

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) stake by 27.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 2.34 million shares as Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH)’s stock rose 4.92%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 6.11 million shares with $77.19M value, down from 8.45M last quarter. Tri Pointe Group Inc now has $1.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 786,096 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 18.43% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5 target in Monday, January 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. See Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $6.50 New Target: $8.2500 Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5.5000 New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $5.75 Maintain

30/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 16.15 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus' Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus' Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 50,879 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7.61M shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 367,549 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.60 million shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 1,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 130,331 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 1.09 million shares stake. 1.17M were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Llc. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.31 million shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Css Lc Il accumulated 28,400 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,091 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 300,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 4.63 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.86 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $727,513 activity. Bromberg Matthew S sold 41,500 shares worth $178,035. $549,478 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 27,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 873,732 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 26,886 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 13.33 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 50,500 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 18,600 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1.29M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has 437,181 shares. Guggenheim has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 37,661 shares. American International Gru owns 370,472 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. United Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 697,019 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 164,060 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 1.88M shares to 4.84 million valued at $279.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) stake by 118,880 shares and now owns 254,226 shares. Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) was raised too.