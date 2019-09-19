Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Stake By $1.71 Million; Xperi (XPER) Shorts Up By 2.89%

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) stake by 43.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 48,980 shares as Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 161,835 shares with $5.81M value, up from 112,855 last quarter. Cathay Gen Bancorp now has $2.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 75,496 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) had an increase of 2.89% in short interest. XPER’s SI was 3.96M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.89% from 3.85 million shares previously. With 425,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s short sellers to cover XPER’s short positions. The SI to Xperi Corporation’s float is 8.33%. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 61,462 shares traded. Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) has risen 33.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical XPER News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 23/04/2018 – DJ Xperi Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPER); 21/05/2018 – XPERI – ALJ AT U.S. ITC ISSUED PROCEDURAL RULING IN ITC INVESTIGATION AGAINST SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS,A MONG OTHERS APPEARING TO TERMINATE INVESTIGATION; 21/05/2018 – XPERI: RULING ON SAMSUNG ITC INVESTIGATION ON VENUE, NOT MERIT; 21/05/2018 – XPERI REPORTS PROCEDURAL RULING IN SAMSUNG ITC INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 28/03/2018 – S&P REVISES XPERI CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – Xperi 1Q Rev $65.5M; 03/05/2018 – XPERI CORP – REITERATES ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS) stake by 74,930 shares to 95,846 valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) stake by 147,080 shares and now owns 272,050 shares. Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P was reduced too.

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Being the Largest Airline in Your Homeland Does Not Guarantee Investment Returns – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 54.83 million shares or 2.74% less from 56.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt holds 38,247 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 12,145 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 28,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Moreover, Alps Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 10,482 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Quantbot LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). 38 are held by First Personal Fincl Services. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 12,085 shares stake. M&R Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Alliancebernstein LP reported 444,730 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 16,000 shares. Blackrock reported 11.01M shares. D E Shaw And owns 36,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio.