Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Whittier Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding in Agilent Technologies Com (A) as Share Value Declined

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 94.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 13,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 842 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 14,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.82M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 33,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 277,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 561,582 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Allison Transmission Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) by 229,710 shares to 775,731 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 37 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 2.12M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 181,758 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Com accumulated 9,990 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru owns 900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 5.90 million shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Raymond James Associates invested in 65,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Mngmt Lc holds 64,550 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 96,194 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.13% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Chicago Equity Ltd invested in 0.59% or 337,705 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 348,103 are owned by Dana Advsrs Inc.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.18M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Investment Mgmt holds 0.23% or 6,404 shares. Allstate stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,640 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A reported 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.17% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 3,098 shares. Korea Inv holds 290,844 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 32,750 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 399,266 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Greenhaven Assocs stated it has 10,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 5,690 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.92% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 20.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 4,375 shares to 194,848 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLKB).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Investor in Brentwood health care company goes active – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agilent completes BioTek buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$9.00, Is It Time To Put ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.