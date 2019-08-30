Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $31.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Wedbush Securities Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $373,800; Market Valuation Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54 million, up from 11,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 21.80 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.31 million, down from 23.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.29 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – VODAFONE LIMITED HAS WON 50 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £378.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 51,960 shares to 121,709 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 57,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,051 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 3,450 shares to 13,060 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,385 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 824 shares. Axiom Interest Limited Liability Company De owns 57,527 shares. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 370 shares in its portfolio. Vision Mngmt Incorporated has 3.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,193 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 0% or 284 shares. Wisconsin-based Marietta Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvw Llc invested in 0.59% or 1,245 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 802 shares. 2,237 are held by Garde Capital. Altfest L J And stated it has 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability has 2,015 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 6.01% or 12,980 shares in its portfolio.