Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $28.97 Million; Valuation Rose; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Cut by $17.27 Million Its Holding

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 98.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 92,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,720 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 94,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 882,269 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 934,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 3.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.35 million, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 5.28 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video)

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 52,700 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $85.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 51,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Rex American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.47 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.79 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management has 43,085 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Carret Asset Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 8,657 were reported by Sumitomo Life Comm. 1.78 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. First City Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.9% or 6,727 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 2,900 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,156 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 16,600 shares. Montgomery Inv Management Inc accumulated 2,180 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 481,858 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny invested in 0.41% or 11,948 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 2,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 21,180 shares to 75,015 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 38,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.