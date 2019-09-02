Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in Avista (AVA) Increased by $11.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; Two Sigma Securities Holding In Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Was Has Raised

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 319.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 281,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 369,329 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 87,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 309,617 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q EPS 83c; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States completes its review of the proposed merger of Hydro One and Avista; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT, IF APPROVED, WOULD RESULT IN ALLOCATION TO WASHINGTON OF A RATE CREDIT OF ABOUT $31 MLN OVER A 5-YR PERIOD; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS $1.90-$2.10, EST. $2.08; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing Deal in 2H

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 249.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 196,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 275,558 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 78,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 10.49 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES THREE TRANCHES AND CONFIRMS TWO TRANCHES IN 3 SPANISH ABS-SME DEALS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms ratings of Banco Santander México’s cross border issuances; outlook remains stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On The Mortgage Covered Bonds Issued By Santander Uk Plc Following Amendments To The Programme Documents; 17/05/2018 – Santander Poised to Apply RBS Small Business Lending Funds; 28/03/2018 – Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2017; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Santander Uses Ripple To Power Cross-Border Money Transfer; 09/03/2018 – 19WP: SANTANDER UK PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/05/2018 – POLAND’S BZ WBK SAYS PLANS EUROBOND ISSUE PROGRAM WORTH UP TO 5 BLN EURO; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES AAA.MX BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO’S PROPOSED CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (Call) (NYSE:BID) by 28,700 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 65,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,719 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Santander Group Expands Use Of Ripple Payments Technology – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banco Santander: Looking Forward To The Dividend Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Santander goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WageWorks Stockholders Approve Acquisition by HealthEquity NYSE:WAGE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 305,700 shares to 8.86 million shares, valued at $281.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 20,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,959 shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Requests Natural Gas Price Increase for Idaho Customers in Annual Natural Gas Cost Adjustment Filing – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019, and Raises 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Avista (NYSE:AVA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista builds on commitment to renewable energy by joining the Western Energy Imbalance Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.