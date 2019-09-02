Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Navistar Intl New (NAV) Position as Share Value Declined; Two Sigma Securities Has Trimmed Target (TGT) Holding as Market Value Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 426,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.45M, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 392,890 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR SPOKESWOMAN LYNDI MCMILLAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IS NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES TO ITS PLANS OR PROPOSALS FOR NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $200 MLN; 16/04/2018 – VW Trucks Mulls Raising Navistar Stake, Forcing Offer for Entire Company; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – PLANS TO EXPAND PRODUCT LINE-UP IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund Management: Designated Raymond Miller Its Second Nominee to Serve on Navistar Board; 16/03/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s: Navistar’s Ratings Reflect Expectations to Continue Significant Operational and Fincl Progress; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS UNIT COULD LIFT NAVISTAR STAKE AFTER POSSIBLE IPO

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 170,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 2,677 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 173,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.78 million for 22.87 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings on September, 4 before the open. They expect $1.12 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.19 per share. NAV’s profit will be $105.04 million for 5.13 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Navistar International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

