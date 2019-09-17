Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in Mdc Partners (MDCA) Has Increased by $611,160 as Valuation Rose; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Boosted Its Position in Aqua America (WTR) as Share Value Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 305,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The institutional investor held 10.08 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.41 million, up from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.82M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 568,841 shares traded or 117.66% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 25,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 146,416 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 120,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 567,605 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,513 shares to 445,960 shares, valued at $31.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,541 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 26,446 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 0.36% or 30,147 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Adirondack Tru holds 0.35% or 12,212 shares. Invesco owns 2.86M shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 1.24M shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability owns 7,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 7,400 were reported by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn. 146,416 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 14,168 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny has 0.07% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 33,202 shares. Moreover, Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,369 shares. Pnc Group Inc owns 258,923 shares. Synovus Financial reported 1,378 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,968 activity.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Water prices are going to rise, Rutgers-Camden professor says – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aqua America Readies for Peoples Acquisition to Close in Mid-2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Water stocks including WTR, TTEK, XYL look oversold, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FrontFour Capital Groupâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDC Partners Announces Board Updates; MDC Reaches Agreement with FrontFour Capital – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDC Partners Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDC Partners Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners’ (MDCA) CEO Scott Kauffman on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2018.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 29,000 shares to 720,786 shares, valued at $38.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 147,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,050 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. ROGERS DESIREE G bought 23,820 shares worth $51,689. O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891 worth of stock or 17,832 shares.