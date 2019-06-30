Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $13.05 Million; Stock Price Declined; Bogle Investment Management LP Upped Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ct Spon Ad (OMAB) by $1.48 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ct Spon Ad (OMAB) by 331.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 32,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,701 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 9,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Ct Spon Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 68,564 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has risen 22.43% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 283,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.97 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.43 million, down from 7.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 4.75M shares traded or 52.71% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS PROPOSAL FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.21M for 10.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 51,610 shares to 294,375 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Partners Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR) by 90,663 shares to 10,159 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Com (NYSE:A) by 26,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,104 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

