Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Kellogg Co (K) Holding by $1.54 Million; Stock Declined; Seatown Holdings Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Market Value Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 720,786 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.61 million, down from 749,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.58M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 32,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.11M, down from 33,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Southn Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 38,390 shares to 65,460 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fjarde Ap holds 137,478 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Korea Investment Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 36,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 130,688 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.09% or 42,800 shares. First Republic accumulated 0.01% or 41,203 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 273,286 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 901,074 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.44% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 42,978 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 12.24M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Blackrock has 25.47M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $69.34 million activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 101,500 shares to 363,500 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 113,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).