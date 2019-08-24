Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position in Magna Intl (MGA) Has Decreased by $9.94 Million as Shares Declined; Southeastern Asset Management Stake in Belmond LTD Class A (BEL) Trimmed as Stock Were Volatile

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5.48M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.68M, down from 5.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 707,709 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (BEL) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Belmond Ltd’s Shares Jumped 40% Today – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Sees Good Value In CBS – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Magna International (MGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Magna International Shares Are Falling on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 25,190 shares to 110,687 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 24,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).