Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Capitol Fed Finl (CFFN) Holding By $1.40 Million; Shorts at Modern Media Acquisition – Right (MMDMR) Raised By 7.68%

Modern Media Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:MMDMR) had an increase of 7.68% in short interest. MMDMR’s SI was 50,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.68% from 46,900 shares previously. With 25,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Modern Media Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:MMDMR)’s short sellers to cover MMDMR’s short positions. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.45. About 476,234 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDMR) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Capitol Fed Finl Inc (CFFN) stake by 34.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 107,590 shares as Capitol Fed Finl Inc (CFFN)’s stock declined 0.20%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 205,220 shares with $2.74 million value, down from 312,810 last quarter. Capitol Fed Finl Inc now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 122,643 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201; 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Hope Bancorp Inc stake by 90,000 shares to 399,028 valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Haverty Furniture Inc (NYSE:HVT) stake by 17,690 shares and now owns 69,063 shares. Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CFFN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 105.07 million shares or 0.46% less from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Comm holds 0% or 254,909 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 62,278 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 296 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Knott David M owns 671,050 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Bluemountain Capital Lc reported 1,044 shares stake. Northern has invested 0.01% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 742 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 343 shares. 106,426 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Kwmg Lc has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc owns 36,000 shares.

