Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Gray Television (GTN) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman May Raise South Africa GDP Growth Forecast Again; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 10/05/2018 – GS Americas Credit Finance Group Co-Heads on Leveraged Loans (Video); 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHSL DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman taps Mallory to head private wealth management unit in Americas – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to call for special UK visa waiver for workers after Brexit

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 71,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 144,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 72,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 573,664 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was made by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Friday, August 9. The insider Howell Robin Robinson bought 1,800 shares worth $26,568.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 25,140 shares to 49,631 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF).

