Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Dillards (DDS) Has Decreased by $1.14 Million; Rodgers Brothers Has Increased Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $332,478

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 43.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 23,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 41,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 162,052 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 123,635 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, up from 116,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.28M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited holds 855,590 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% or 200 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 4,310 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 16 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 123,635 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Asset Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 23,625 shares. 278,100 are owned by Adage Capital Group Ltd Liability. Valueact LP owns 31.55 million shares or 15.52% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Aperio Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 37,415 are held by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Nordea Ab has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 114,502 shares. First Personal Financial Service owns 16 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 4,433 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,780 shares to 30,388 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 133,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,079 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Smithfield Trust Com owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 125,900 are held by Renaissance Technology Lc. Bridgeway Management Inc stated it has 0.09% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 167,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 563,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 10,321 shares. American International Grp accumulated 41,288 shares. Fil owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com owns 13,350 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 13,136 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd holds 0.03% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 78,014 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,788 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 19,620 shares to 38,670 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haverty Furniture Inc (NYSE:HVT) by 95,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 177.78% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-1.74 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.93% EPS growth.