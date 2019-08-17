Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Its Avis Budget Group (CAR) Position; Revlon (REV) Has 0.68 Sentiment

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) stake by 11.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 80,700 shares as Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 602,050 shares with $20.99M value, down from 682,750 last quarter. Avis Budget Group Inc now has $2.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 1.00 million shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 29/03/2018 – AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD AVGRq.L – AVIS POULTRY COMPLEX RECEIVED APPROVAL TO EXPORT CLASS (GRADE) A EGGS TO EU EFFECTIVE FROM FEBRUARY 28; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/03/2018 – Avis adds biggest investor’s nominees to board slate

Revlon Inc (REV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 26 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 38 sold and trimmed stakes in Revlon Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 7.04 million shares, down from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Revlon Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 13 New Position: 13.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 34.79% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. for 2.66 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 129,297 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.2% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,625 shares.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $889.35 million. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Report: Revlon Could Put Itself Up For Sale – Benzinga" on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Revlon to explore strategic options – Seeking Alpha" published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Revlon missed estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 9.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 333,073 shares traded or 157.39% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (REV) has risen 29.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Nio flashes warning for China's luxury car market – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Driver shot dead after ramming car into Israeli civilians in West Bank – Nasdaq" published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "CAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019.

