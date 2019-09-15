Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Maintains Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TARO); Regent Investment Management Position in Lowes Companies (LOW) Cut by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 12,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 22,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TARO) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 6,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 63,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 57,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 107,988 shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has declined 17.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 17/05/2018 – Taro Pharmaceutical Inds 4Q EPS $2.17; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT ANTICIPATES LAWSUIT WILL TRIGGER A 30 MONTH STAY OF FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AND TARO’S ANDAS; 16/03/2018 – OES: Deputy Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono; 17/05/2018 – Taro Pharmaceutical: Pricing Environment Was Challenging, Particularly in U.S; 17/05/2018 – Taro Provides Results for Year Ended March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN PARLIAMENT; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 077009 Company: TARO; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 08/03/2018 – The United States’ decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium was “regrettable”, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a statement on Friday; 29/03/2018 – TOKYO — Japan will lend India up to 149.2 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for projects such as a subway in Mumbai, further boosting its aid for economic development in the South Asian country

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 13,540 shares to 84,207 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,119 shares to 5,456 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).