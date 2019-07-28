Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Value Rose While Welch Group Has Decreased by $615,160 Its Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 10,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,976 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 53,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 451,047 shares traded or 83.79% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,370 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, down from 297,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 13,268 shares to 406,318 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 56,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

