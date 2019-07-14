Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holding by $2.06 Million; Private Advisor Group Has Increased Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $781,173

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,542 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 2,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1044. About 12,343 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,542 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp accumulated 53,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 325 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 4,993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 5,633 shares stake. 3 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Elkhorn Partnership owns 26,838 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,708 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 465 shares. Art Advsr accumulated 236 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 226 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 665 are owned by Troy Asset Mgmt. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 850 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 1,080 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 4,885 shares. M&T Bancshares accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp has 4,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc invested in 0.14% or 8,875 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paw Capital Corp holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 557,821 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Com has 230,256 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Landscape Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alethea Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,287 shares or 1.78% of the stock.

