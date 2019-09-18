Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased World Fuel Svcs (INT) Holding; Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Shorts Lowered By 14.4%

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) had a decrease of 14.4% in short interest. PTMN’s SI was 175,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.4% from 204,800 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s short sellers to cover PTMN’s short positions. The SI to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s float is 0.51%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.355. About 16,557 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) has declined 12.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) stake by 64.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 73,000 shares as World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT)’s stock rose 28.63%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 40,554 shares with $1.46M value, down from 113,554 last quarter. World Fuel Svcs Corp now has $2.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 164,351 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.12M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

