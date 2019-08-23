Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Ppl (PPL) Position by $9.48 Million as Stock Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined While Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.35 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 305,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 8.86 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.16 million, down from 9.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 1.30M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 8.05M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm Inc holds 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,476 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management owns 6,333 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Muhlenkamp Commerce Incorporated invested in 25,685 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.88% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 1.47 million shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2.92 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi reported 24,159 shares. Sterling Inv Mngmt reported 39,073 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,250 shares. Covington Capital Management invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 6,929 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp invested in 0.27% or 12,126 shares. Capstone Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.69% or 19,081 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 75,150 shares to 122,565 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Finance Gp has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.08M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 832,554 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. First National Commerce invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rampart Investment Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0% or 1,402 shares. Buckhead Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 6,671 shares. The Illinois-based Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Duncker Streett & Co holds 5,600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 663,094 shares. 90,982 were reported by Argyle Mngmt. Hudock Cap Ltd Company accumulated 84,560 shares. Korea Investment holds 365,684 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Verity & Verity Lc holds 8,075 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.